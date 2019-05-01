Home World

Mueller criticized Attorney General Bill Barr's depiction of Russian interference in US elections

A rift between the special counsel's office and Barr, Mueller's boss and longtime friend, appeared to emerge in the days following the release of the attorney general's memo.

Published: 01st May 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller (File | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller complained to the attorney general over his characterization of the Russia probe that allowed President Donald Trump to declare himself cleared of obstruction of justice, US media reported on Tuesday.

Trump cast himself as fully exonerated after Attorney General Bill Barr delivered a four-page memo to Congress on March 24 that he called a summary of the two-year probe's key findings, telling lawmakers the evidence was insufficient to support criminal obstruction charges. 

The release of a redacted version of the full 448-page report on April 18 however revealed that Mueller had detailed numerous attempts by the president to thwart the investigation. The Washington Post said Mueller's letter to Barr three days later complained that the attorney general's memo "did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions." "There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations," Mueller reportedly wrote, in stark language that apparently surprised Justice Department officials.

Mueller declined to accuse Trump of a crime, referring to Justice Department policy precluding the indictment of a sitting president, but specifically said that what he had uncovered made him unable to exonerate the president. Democrats in Congress are expected to question Barr at length over his role in the probe and interactions with Mueller as he appears for two days of hearings on Capitol Hill this week.

On Wednesday, several called for his resignation - with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also weighing in. Pelosi alleged that Barr had 'misled the public' and the Department of Justice should release the full report & all underlying documents following which Mueller should testify. "Barr must stop standing in the way," said Pelosi. "Bill Barr needs to resign tomorrow. At some point we need to distinguish fact from spin," was California congressman Ro Khanna's take.

Mark Warner, the Democratic vice chairman of the powerful Senate intelligence committee, said Barr had "lost all credibility." "This is exactly why I said Mr. Barr should never have been confirmed in the first place," she said

Sabotage

A rift between the special counsel's office and Barr, Mueller's boss and longtime friend, appeared to emerge in the days following the release of the attorney general's memo, as investigators reportedly let it be known through intermediaries that they felt frustrated by Barr's representation of their work.

The New York Times pointed to what it said were instances of Barr taking Mueller's words out of context in a manner that painted a less damaging picture of Trump's behavior and suggested that the president had no motive to obstruct justice.

Barr has also repeatedly said Mueller found "no collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia -- even though the special counsel's report made a point of noting that he had not investigated "collusion," which has no legal definition.

Mueller's report - the culmination of a probe that had haunted Trump since the start of his presidency - confirmed that Russian operatives tried to help Trump defeat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, including by hacking into email accounts.

The probe found that Trump's campaign knew of the sabotage attempt and took advantage of the impact on Clinton, but did not deliberately reach out to conspire with the Russians.

Several Democrats, notably presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called for Trump to be impeached for welcoming a hostile power's help and for allegedly obstructing the investigation after the election.

The White House has not commented on the letter but Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told CNN that Mueller "should have made a decision and shouldn't be complaining or whining now that he didn't get described correctly" on the obstruction issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Mueller Donald Trump Bill Barr Mueller report US AttorneyGeneral Russia meddling 2016 elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp