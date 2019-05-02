Home World

Myanmar army kills six ethnic Rakhine detainees as violence worsens

Security forces are battling the Arakan Army, a group pushing for more autonomy for the state's ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Published: 02nd May 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar_military

Myanmar military officers (Photo | AP)

By AFP

YANGON: Myanmar's army said it shot dead six detainees in a village school Thursday while holding 275 men on suspicion of being Rakhine rebels, as fears over military impunity grow in the escalating fighting.

Security forces are battling the Arakan Army, a group pushing for more autonomy for the state's ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Thousands of troops have been re-deployed to the poor western state, which in 2017 was the scene of the mass expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.

UN investigators say the violence against the Rohingya amounted to "genocide".

More than 30,000 people have been forced from their homes in clashes with the AA since January.

On Tuesday, troops descended on Kyauk Tan village in Rathedaung township, separating men aged between 15 and 50, local and military sources confirmed.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told AFP Thursday that 275 people "were being temporarily held in the village school for investigation".

READ HERE | Outcry mounts over custodial deaths of Rakhine men in Myanmar

Shots were fired in the school early Thursday morning when the detainees tried to "attack the security forces" who had no option but to shoot, Zaw Min Tun said.

"Six were killed, eight were injured and four escaped," he said, adding warning shots had been first been fired and the wounded had been sent to hospital.

The six bodies were placed "in front of the school in plain view," villager Aye Maung told AFP by phone.

"They (the remaining detainees) are being held hostage and we're worried for their safety too," he said.

By Thursday evening, the village was still completely sealed off, said 57-year-old local resident Tun Aye Thein, adding there were "no AA members" in the village.

"We don't know what they (the military) will do as they've surrounded us," he said.

Local MP Tin Maung Win tried to enter Wednesday but said he was turned away by the army, adding he was "worried" for local residents.

The north of Rakhine state is in strict lockdown, making any independent verification difficult.

The latest killings come after outrage triggered by the deaths in April of three ethnic Rakhine in military custody -- and the secret cremation of their bodies.

The armed forces said two of the deaths were due to "heart failure" but did not give details of the third, cremating all three before their families could see them.

Campaign group Fortify Rights said the deaths show the military continues to act with "total impunity".

Rakhine is one of Myanmar's poorest regions and is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakhine Myanmar Myanmar violence Arakan Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp