Three-eyed python found in Australia; images go viral

By Online Desk

A three-eyed snake nicknamed ‘Monty Python’ because of its unusual deformity, died weeks after it was found by wildlife authorities on a highway in northern Australia.

The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, which shared photos of the baby carpet python on Facebook, described the features of the snake as "peculiar".

The 15 inch-long reptile died just weeks after it was found in March by Rangers near the town of Humpty Doo, 40km south-east of Darwin, says a report.

Experts think the third eye, on top of its head, could have been a natural mutation.

The snake had been struggling to eat due to its deformity, said the officials.

The pictures of the snake went viral after it was shared on Facebook.