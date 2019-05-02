Home World

Three-eyed python found in Australia; images go viral

The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, which shared photos of the baby carpet python on Facebook, described the features of the snake as "peculiar".

Published: 02nd May 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Monty Python. (Photo | fb/Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife)

By Online Desk

A three-eyed snake nicknamed ‘Monty Python’ because of its unusual deformity, died weeks after it was found by wildlife authorities on a highway in northern Australia.

The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, which shared photos of the baby carpet python on Facebook, described the features of the snake as "peculiar".

The 15 inch-long reptile died just weeks after it was found in March by Rangers near the town of Humpty Doo, 40km south-east of Darwin, says a report.

Experts think the third eye, on top of its head, could have been a natural mutation.

The snake had been struggling to eat due to its deformity, said the officials.

The pictures of the snake went viral after it was shared on Facebook.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Monty Python Nothern Australia Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Three-Eyed Snake Peculiar Snake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp