10 million North Koreans suffering acute food shortages: UN

The World Food Programme has said that "unfavorable climatic conditions, limited supplies of agricultural inputs, such as fuel, fertilizer have had significant adverse impact on NK's food corporation.

By PTI

ROME: The United Nations says about 10 million people in North Korea are suffering from "severe food shortages" after the East Asian nation had one of the worst harvests in a decade.

The World Food Programme said Friday that "unfavorable climatic conditions, limited supplies of agricultural inputs, such as fuel, fertilizer and spare parts have had significant adverse impact" on North Korea's 2018/2019 food crop production.

The agency said an assessment mission carried out together with the UN Food and Agricultural Organization last month found "worryingly low food consumption levels, limited dietary diversity and families being forced to cut meals or eat less."

The two Rome-based agencies said the situation is "particularly worrisome for young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women, who are the most vulnerable to malnutrition."

