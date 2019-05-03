Home World

Indian jailed for six weeks for corruption in Singapore

52-year-old Muthukaruppan Periyasamy gave a bribe to two officials of a pest control company and compromising the health security of employees at the construction site where he was working.

Published: 03rd May 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SINGAPORE:  An Indian national in Singapore has been jailed for six weeks for giving bribe to two officials of a pest control company and compromising the health security of employees at the construction site where he was working, according to a media report.

Muthukaruppan Periyasamy, 52, who worked as a construction manager for Fenzhii Engineering Services and Ramo Industries, was jailed for giving 1,600 Singapore Dollars (USD 1,173) as bribe to two officials of a pest control company and receiving information about the impending mosquito breeding inspections at his site.

Periyasamy faced five counts for bribing Chandran Jeganathan (30), an Indian, and Tung Chee Keong (48), a Singaporean national, to alert him about mosquito breeding inspections at his site, The New Paper said on Friday.

Keong and Jeganathan worked for pest control company Killem Pest, which was given a contract by the National Environment Agency to conduct vector control. The duo received bribes as reward for alerting Periyasamy about upcoming mosquito breeding inspections at his construction site. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Thursday that investigations showed Periyasamy had offered to pay the two officials 400 Singapore Dollars (USD 293) a month.

He paid the duo the bribe on four occasions from May to August last year after Jeganathan told him about the impending inspections, the report said. "Corrupt acts which compromise mosquito breeding controls can pose a serious danger to public health safety and should be dealt with resolutely," CPIB added.

The duo was jailed on March 18 for accepting bribe under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Keong was sentenced to jail for 11 weeks and five days, while Jeganathan was imprisoned for six weeks and three days.

Noting that Singapore has a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, CPIB warned that it is a serious offence to give or accept bribes from another individual or entity. Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be jailed up to five years, fined up to 100,000 Singapore Dollars (USD 73,355) or both.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau Indian man Singapore jailed Indian Singapore corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp