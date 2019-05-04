Home World

Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin for first time after release of Robert Mueller's report

The two leaders also discussed the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, nuclear agreements, North Korea and trade, Sanders added.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ( File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Friday telephoned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia's alleged meddling in 2016 Presidential elections.

The Hill quoted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as saying that the Mueller report came up "briefly" during the hourlong call and the message was: "It's over and there was no collusion."

The two leaders also discussed the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, nuclear agreements, North Korea and trade, Sanders added.

Last month, the US President had dubbed the results of the Mueller investigation as "pretty amazing," adding, "The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in US political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing!"

This comes after the redacted version of the Mueller report was made public on April 18. While Mueller found no Russian collusion in Trump's campaign for the 2016 Presidential elections, he fell short of completely exonerating the incumbent US President when it came to obstruction of justice.

On the other hand, Attorney General William Barr, in his conclusions, made the decision to not prosecute Trump.

After the redacted version of the findings of Mueller's 22-month long investigation was released, senior Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi outlined that there is a stark difference between what Barr wrote in his conclusions and Mueller's findings.

The Democrats have continued with their demand seeking the release of the complete Mueller report, calling the Special Counsel to testify before the House Judiciary Committee "no later than May 23." (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Robert Mueller's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp