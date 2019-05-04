Indian expat wins $4 million Abu Dhabi raffle, organisers trying to reach him

By IANS

ABU DHABI: An Indian expat from Sharjah became the latest multi-millionaire of the Big Ticket raffle after winning 15 million dirhams ($4 million) in a big money draw here.

Shojith KS, an Indian national from Sharjah, on Friday night won with the number 030510. The draw was live streamed on Youtube. But the expat is not yet aware of his win.

When the organising committee of the raffle tried to reach Shojith KS, he didn't answer his phone. But in spite of this the organisers said that the money is still his and they will keep trying to reach him, the Khaleej Times reported.

"If (our call) don't get through we will keep on trying. And if we still can't get in touch with Shojith, we are going to his house - we know where he lives in Sharjah," said Richard, who conducts the Big Ticket Raffle at the Abu Dhabi International Airport every month.

Shojith KS bought his ticket online on April 1.

Meanwhile, another Indian expat, Mangesh Mainde, won a BMW 220i. Eight other Indian nationals and one Pakistani won nine consolation prizes.

Big Ticket is the largest and longest running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.