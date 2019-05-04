Home World

Secretive Russian blogger StalinGulag reveals identity

Speculation has circulated for years about his identity until this week he revealed himself as Alexander Gorbunov, born in 1992 in the North Caucasus city of Makhachkala.

Published: 04th May 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Russian blogger StalinGulag has nearly 1.5 million followers on Twitter and Telegram. (Photo | Screengrab Twitter)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A blogger behind massively popular social media accounts that skewer the Kremlin and life in modern Russia has revealed his identity.

Known for his caustic observations and dry wit, StalinGulag has won nearly 1.5 million followers on Twitter and Telegram.

Speculation has circulated for years about his identity until this week he revealed himself as Alexander Gorbunov, born in 1992 in the North Caucasus city of Makhachkala.

"I am StalinGulag and I am no longer anonymous," Gorbunov posted on Twitter on Thursday, linking to an interview he gave to the BBC Russian service. 

The interview showed Gorbunov in a wheelchair and he said that he had used it for most of his life after being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

Gorbunov said his work had evolved from a need to point out the absurdities of life in his country.

"The blog wasn't some thought-out project. It all happened purely by accident," he said.

"There are situations when it is simply impossible to stay silent when it is impossible not to say that crazy things are happening."

In one recent Twitter post he pointed to the fact that Russian television channels were giving blanket coverage to a presidential election debate in neighbouring Ukraine.

"This is how much our political system has degraded -- it is more interesting to watch elections in a foreign country than to even hope that someday we will have something similar."

Gorbunov, who said he lived in Moscow with his wife and was a successful financial trader, said he had decided to come forward after police in Makhachkala raided his parents' home.

In recent years Russian authorities have tried to block online sites where critical content has been posted, including Telegram, an encrypted messenger app. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
StalinGulag Russian blogger Makhachkala Kremlin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp