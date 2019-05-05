Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan PM Imran Khan discuss bilateral, regional issues

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the telephone on Sunday during which both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral and region importance, an official statement said.

"The two leaders exchanged views on matters relating to peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region," the statement said.

Khan, during his conversation with President Ghani, said that prolonged conflict in Afghanistan has damaged the neighbouring country and also "adversely affected Pakistan over the past many decades."

He said that for the sake of the two peoples, the leadership of both the country should aim to help build peace, promote economic progress, and advance connectivity for regional prosperity.

The Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated his vision for finding a peaceful solution in Afghanistan, which is fully-owned and led by the Afghans.

Khan underlined that Pakistan will spare no effort to advance the common objectives of building peace in Afghanistan and having a fruitful bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Both the leaders agreed to make efforts for availing the geographic locations of Afghanistan and Pakistan to enhance regional connectivity and realise the true economic potential of the two countries for assured socio-economic development, alleviation of poverty, and welfare of the two peoples, the statement said.

Khan reiterated his invitation to President Ghani to visit Pakistan for a comprehensive exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest.

The dates for the visit would be decided through mutual consultations, it said.