Chinese navy so powerful that US keeps its ships at a safe distance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: China has quietly developed and deployed a fairly large fleet of nuclear submarines and other advanced warships in the seas near its coasts, giving Beijing a reliable second-strike capability in the event that its land-based nukes are wiped out in a first-strike by the enemy, Reuters reported quoting serving and retired US military and intelligence officials.

In recent years, China’s naval capabilities have expanded significantly under President Xi Jinping’s leadership. Today, it has become a force to reckon with even for the United States, whose naval forces have, since the end of World War II, dominated the Asia-Pacific. “China now rules the waves in the Three Seas: the South China Sea, East China Sea and Yellow Sea. In these waters, the United States and its allies avoid provoking the Chinese navy and keep their carriers at a distance” Reuters has found.

This has raised questions about Washington’s ability to intervene on behalf of its allies - some of whom it is treaty-bound to protect - in the event of a clash with China.

According to the London-based news agency, Chinese destroyers, frigates, fast attack craft and submarines are armed with anti-ship missiles that “in most cases far outrange and outperform those on US warships”. Aware of this, veteran US naval officials say a future clash with China off its coast would be veary costly for the US. “The United States and its allies would risk heavy losses and possible defeat,” they warn.