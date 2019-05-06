Home World

Chinese navy so powerful that US keeps its ships at a safe distance

According to reports, a large fleet of nuclear submarines and other advanced warships gives China a reliable second-strike capability if its land-based nukes are wiped out.

Published: 06th May 2019 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Navy officials stand in front of the ship Daqing during a visit in San Diego

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: China has quietly developed and deployed a fairly large fleet of nuclear submarines and other advanced warships in the seas near its coasts, giving Beijing a reliable second-strike capability in the event that its land-based nukes are wiped out in a first-strike by the enemy, Reuters reported quoting serving and retired US military and intelligence officials.

In recent years, China’s naval capabilities have expanded significantly under President Xi Jinping’s leadership. Today, it has become a force to reckon with even for the United States, whose naval forces have, since the end of World War II, dominated the Asia-Pacific. “China now rules the waves in the Three Seas: the South China Sea, East China Sea and Yellow Sea. In these waters, the United States and its allies avoid provoking the Chinese navy and keep their carriers at a distance” Reuters has found.

This has raised questions about Washington’s ability to intervene on behalf of its allies - some of whom it is treaty-bound to protect - in the event of a clash with China.

According to the London-based news agency, Chinese destroyers, frigates, fast attack craft and submarines are armed with anti-ship missiles that “in most cases far outrange and outperform those on US warships”. Aware of this, veteran US naval officials say a future clash with China off its coast would be veary costly for the US. “The United States and its allies would risk heavy losses and possible defeat,” they warn.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China navy China military strength China nuclear submarine Chinese navy strength Xi Jinping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp