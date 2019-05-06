Home World

Ex-aide reveals how Barack Obama won over PM Modi on Paris climate deal

Obama used race, personal chemistry, Jan 26 visit according to his former top personal and national security aide Benjamin Rhodes.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former US president Barack Obama (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama made an exceptional use of his race, went out of his way to develop a personal chemistry with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and moved the State of the Union Address to attend India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest so as to win over the Indian leader on his ambitious Paris Agreement on Climate Change, his former aide claimed on Monday.

The State of the Union Address (SOTU) is an annual message delivered by the US president to a joint session of the Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office.

The tactics deployed by Obama to bring India on board, which was the only major power in his way of the climate deal, was described by his former top personal and national security aide Benjamin Rhodes in a podcast interview.

"By the time we got to Paris, the main hold was India," Rhodes said during a discussion with Kurt Campbell, the former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs and Richard Verma, the former US Ambassador to India, in their 'The Tealeaves' Podcast of the Asia Group.

In response to questions from Ambassador Verma, Rhodes said the then Obama administration had made breakthrough deal with the Chinese at the end of 2014 where they announced their bilateral emissions reductions targets.

This became the core of the Paris agreement, he noted.

Following the deal by the two biggest emitters, Rhodes said, other countries started announcing their commitments for the agreement.

And as a result, the climate agreement in Paris was within reach.

However, the "main holdout was India", Rhodes said as he gave an insight into the strategy adopted by Obama to win Modi.

"We had to move the State of the Union address to go to (India)," he said, referring to Obama's visit to India to attend the Republic Day celebrations in January 26, 2015 as the chief guest.

Obama is the only American president to visit India twice.

Referring to the January 26 invitation from the Indian prime minister, he said, "Given that India was more important for US for its Paris agreement, his top advisors told him to develop personal rapport with Modi and advised him that he should accept the invite and go... and Obama really did develop a personal rapport with Modi over multiple meetings."

It was this personal rapport that helped Obama successfully argue his case with India. Winning Modi also helped Obama get other countries like South Africa and Brazil on board, he claimed.

Describing the negotiations with Indian officials in Paris as an unforgettable experience, Rhodes said, "I'll never forget. Obama comes around the corner and the Indian negotiators are there before Modi. They start arguing with Obama.

"I'd never seen anything like this. This argument between Obama and Indian negotiators went on for 30 minutes. The president had no luck, till Modi arrived."

Modi comes around the corner and gets to the core of the issue. Modi told Obama he has 300 million people without electricity.

"You're telling me I can't use coal and, and I got to do all these things," the Indian prime minister said.

It was at this moment, Rhodes claimed, Obama brought in his race angle.

"I remember a never seen Obama do this," Rhodes said, adding that he generally used to avoid bringing up his race with other leaders.

Quoting Obama, Rhodes said the then US president told Modi, "Look, you know, I get it. I'm black, I'm African American.

"I know what it's like to be in an unfair system where a bunch of people got rich on your back but I also have to live in the world that I'm in if I just made decisions based on that resentment, then I actually would never catch up."

Rhodes claimed Obama told Modi that the US will help India to set up solar power plants so that people can get energy faster.

He also informed Modi about the big solar initiatives that the US was going to launch with Bill Gates in Paris.

"Modi, you could tell, he totally got it," Rhodes said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barack Obama Narendra Modi climate change Paris agreement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp