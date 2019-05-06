Home World

Intimate proposal: New Zealand leader, partner, police, dog

Ardern said the ring belonged to Gayford's grandmother.

Published: 06th May 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern with her partner Clark Gayford on Friday

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern with her partner Clark Gayford on Friday (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday joked that her partner's marriage proposal was an intimate moment with just the two of them, a police protection officer, a couple of locals and a dog that tried to eat chocolate her partner had brought with him.

Ardern was speaking publicly for the first time about her engagement to her longtime partner Clarke Gayford over the Easter break in the town of Mahia.

She said she was taken by surprise by Gayford's question and the couple has yet to make any wedding plans.

Reporters on Friday noticed Ardern wearing a ring on her middle finger, a variation from the traditional ring finger, and her office later confirmed the couple was engaged.

Ardern said the ring belonged to Gayford's grandmother.

"So I have not been trying to hide our news from anyone," she said.

"It simply doesn't fit on the right finger, so that's why it's sitting in the middle.

" Ardern and Gayford have a 10-month-old daughter, Neve.

Ardern became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office last June.

Ardern said Gayford had proposed to her atop a hill with a "beautiful" outlook in the coastal township.

She said the proposal was so low key that the police officer from the Diplomatic Protection Service (DPS) assigned to her had no idea what was going on.

"It was Clarke, myself, a member of the DPS, so very intimate," she joked.

"A couple of locals from Mahia, and a dog which then tried to eat the chocolate that Clarke bought me at the same time.

So it was very romantic.

" Speaking at a news conference in Wellington, Ardern declined to answer some questions about the proposal or show off her ring.

"This is a very public job and I'm quite happy to put quite a bit of ourselves out there," she said.

"But there are some things I wouldn't mind keeping to ourselves.

" Gayford is Neve's primary caregiver and a presenter on a TV fishing show.

The 38-year-old Ardern was widely praised for the compassion and leadership she showed after a gunman killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.

Ardern has since helped introduce new gun restrictions in New Zealand and spoken out about the way the gunman was able to use social media to promote his views.

Time magazine last month included Ardern on its list of the 100 most influential people in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacinda Ardern New Zealand New Zealand Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp