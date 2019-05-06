Top Australian DJ Adam Sky bleeds to death in Bali

Home World

By IANS

CANBERRA: Top Australian DJ Adam Sky has died while reportedly rushing to the aid of a woman who fell from a villa in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The 42-year-old DJ, whose real name is Adam Neat, crashed through a glass door in the incident on Saturday. Indonesian media reports said he severed a major artery in his arm, causing serious blood loss, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

It is believed his female friend had fallen several metres from their private terrace in the villa and suffered broken bones.

Bali police are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

A post on Neat's official Facebook page, which has more than 900,000 followers, confirmed his death on Sunday night.

"Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements," the post said.

"We ask you to respect the families privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss."

Neat was an internationally recognised DJ, having supported well-known artists including Fat Boy Slim, David Guetta and The Scissor Sisters.

Originally from Melbourne, Neat was based in Singapore and was described as a "rising Aussie superstar DJ" by JUICE Magazine Asia.

