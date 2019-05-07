Woman throws egg at Australian PM during election event

By IANS

CANBERRA: A woman on Tuesday threw an egg at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a campaign event for the general elections slated to be held on May 18.

Television images showed the woman throw the egg at Morrison's head which bounced off without breaking during the event of the Country Women's Association in Albury, reports Efe news.

The woman, who was arrested, told the media that she threw the egg in protest at the ruling coalition's policy against asylum seekers.

An elderly woman was knocked off her feet during the incident.

In March, a teenager cracked an egg on the back of the head of the controversial Australian senator Fraser Anning after he blamed immigration policies for the white supremacist attacks against two mosques in New Zealand that left 51 people dead.