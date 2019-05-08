Royal baby's first pictures: Prince Harry, Meghan show off baby boy to the public
The beaming couple said parenting had been a "dream" and "amazing" even as they left the world guessing about the name of their son.
Published: 08th May 2019 05:25 PM | Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:20 PM | A+A A-
LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, showed off their newborn baby boy to the public on Wednesday before introducing him to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
READ MORE | Want to send gifts to the royal baby? Wait, it ain't so easy!
The beaming couple said parenting had been a "dream" and "amazing" but kept the world guessing as to the name of their son, who was born on Monday.