Home World

US official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat

The movement, first reported by CNN, was among a range of recent indications that Iran might be considering or preparing to attack US forces in the region.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The decision to send an aircraft carrier and a group of Air Force bombers to the Middle East was based in part on intelligence indications that Iran had moved short-range ballistic missiles by boat in waters off its shores, an American official said.

The movement, first reported by CNN, was among a range of recent indications that Iran might be considering or preparing to attack US forces in the region, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive intelligence.

The official said on Tuesday that it was not clear whether the boats with missiles represented a new military capability that could be used against US forces or were only being moved to shore locations.

When the White House announced Sunday that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force were being deployed to the Middle East, John Bolton, the national security adviser to President Donald Trump, cited "troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" but did not explain what they were.

Bolton said the movement of additional military firepower to the Middle East was meant to send a "clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on the United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force."

Patrick Shanahan, the acting secretary of defense, told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday that he had approved the expedited movement of the Lincoln strike group and the deployment of a bomber group based on "credible reporting" on Iran.

"What you see is us getting in the right posture for that dynamic environment" in Iraq and elsewhere in the region, Shanahan said.

The US has about 5,200 troops in Iraq.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran missiles Iran missiles moved

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp