Home World

18-year-old US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT

Michael Kyle Sewell, from Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested in February, has admitted to encouraging an individual, identified in court documents only as coconspirator 1, to join the LeT.

Published: 09th May 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

LeT was responsible for the deadly Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. (File | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An 18-year-old US national Wednesday pleaded guilty to the charges supporting and recruiting fighters for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Michael Kyle Sewell, from Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested in February, has admitted to encouraging an individual, identified in court documents only as coconspirator 1, to join the LeT.

He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to USD 250,000.

The sentencing is scheduled for August 12.

According to the guilty plea, Sewell provided the coconspirator, who he spoke to on social media, with contact information for an individual he believed could facilitate the coconspirator's travel to Pakistan to join the LeT.

Unbeknownst to Sewell and the coconspirator, the facilitator was an undercover FBI agent.

Sewell and the co-conspirator discussed what the co-conspirator should say to the undercover agent who posed as the facilitator, in order to gain the facilitator's trust and be permitted to join the LeT.

He also contacted the facilitator to vouch for the co-conspirator's authenticity and told both of them that he would kill the co-conspirator if he turned out to be a spy.

The co-conspirator then contacted the facilitator and made arrangements to travel to Pakistan.

In February, Sewell was charged by the FBI with using social media to recruit people on behalf of the LeT and send them to Pakistan for terrorist training.

"We stay on constant alert for radicals plotting attacks targeting citizens of the United States, here or abroad," said US Attorney Nealy Cox said in a release.

"Countering terrorist threats is our highest priority, and we will continue to work to stem the flow of foreign fighters abroad and bring justice to those who attempt to provide material support to foreign terror organizations."

It is not clear if Sewell is currently in custody, Fox4 News reported.

The LeT is a UN and US-designated global terrorist organisation and has carried out several terrorist attacks inside India, including the Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008 that took the lives of 166 people, including several Americans.

In 2013, a US court sentenced David Coleman Headley, an American of Pakistani origin to 35 years in jail for his role in the Mumbai attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US national Lashkar-e-Taiba Michael Kyle Sewell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp