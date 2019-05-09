Home World

Joe Biden promises border plan soon to counter Trump policy

The Democratic candidate for president and former vice president said he soon will release a proposal to address the nation's long-running border problems.

Published: 09th May 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Biden

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shakes hands with a patron at King Taco. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is sowing fear at the US border with Mexico, not delivering solutions, after another month when about 100,000 immigrants were arrested trying to enter the country illegally.

"The idea that we are just trying to scare the living devil out of the American public -- 'My God, hordes are coming,' the way he characterizes it -- is just simply wrong," Biden told reporters near downtown Los Angeles.

The Democratic candidate for president and former vice president said he soon will release a proposal to address the nation's long-running border problems.

One of its planks, he said, would be to establish a way to determine quickly if an immigrant is qualified to enter the U.S.

But he didn't answer directly when asked if people who enter the U.S.

illegally should qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, as California's governor has proposed for young adults.

While munching tacos at a restaurant with Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden also lamented the lack of stronger gun control, despite the rash of mass shootings.

And he predicted that the crowded Democratic presidential field would quickly shrink in size next year, after being asked if a long primary could weaken the eventual Democratic candidate.

He entered the restaurant in a working-class neighborhood near downtown to a sprinkle of applause, and posed for selfies with surprised patrons who appeared to be outnumbered by a large group of reporters and photographers.

Garcetti flirted with running for president, and Biden said he was relieved when the mayor announced in January that he would not enter the race, describing him as a potentially tough opponent.

Asked whether he might consider the mayor as a vice presidential pick if he wins the nomination, Biden said "he is qualified to be mayor, to be president, to be senator, anything."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Biden Trump policy border plan US border with Mexico

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp