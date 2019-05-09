Home World

Lahore Sufi shrine suicide blast toll rises to 11

Data Darbar was also targeted in a 2010 suicide bombing that killed more than 40 people.

Pakistani security officials examine the site of a bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore on May 8, 2019. A blast at one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least five people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore May 8, police said, as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan.

Pakistani security officials examine the site of a bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore on May 8, 2019. A blast at one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least five people and wounded 24 in the eastern city of Lahore May 8, police said, as the country marks the fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: The death toll from the suicide blast outside Pakistan's oldest Sufi shrine in Lahore rose to 11 as one police official succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Policeman Saddam Hussain was injured in the Wednesday when a 15-year-old suicide bomber detonated himself near an Elite Force of Punjab Police vehicle parked close to the 11th-century Data Darbar Sufi shrine.

Hussain's death increased the number of dead police officers in the attack to six. The attack was claimed by the Hizbul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban.

At least 26 others were being treated for their injuries, two of whom were in critical condition, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, two of the deceased police officials, hailing from Sargodha and Gujranwala, were laid to rest in their respective hometowns, the Express Tribune reported.

