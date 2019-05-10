Home World

British minister blasts 'lazy thinking' on Brexit

Steve Barclay pleaded with the EU to look beyond the bitter wrangling in Westminster over the divorce deal and focus on the potential for future cooperation.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By AFP

SIBIU: Britain's Brexit minister on Thursday condemned "lazy thinking" about the country's divorce from the European Union, urging Brussels to be ambitious in future cooperation, particularly on security issues.

As EU leaders met in Romania to debate the bloc's future without Britain, Steve Barclay used a side event to urge them to move on from the "Nigel Farage little-Englander portrayal of Brexit".

Barclay pleaded with the EU to look beyond the bitter wrangling in Westminster over the divorce deal and focus on the potential for future cooperation.

"From my generation of politicians within the UK, Brexit was an opportunity of confidence, of optimism, a desire to be more global," Barclay said.

"It certainly wasn't the Nigel Farage little-Englander portrayal of Brexit and I think too often there is lazy thinking to be frank on Brexit and a failure to look at that longer term relationship between the UK and Europe."

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but the departure has been delayed twice as Prime Minister Theresa May struggles to get her withdrawal agreement approved by parliament.

Her government is in talks with the opposition Labour Party to find a compromise to clear the logjam and allow Brexit to go ahead.

The EU summit in the Transylvanian town of Sibiu is aimed at charting the future of the union after Brexit, and in the run-up there was palpable relief among officials that Britain's tortuous exit from the bloc would not dominate discussions.

May is not attending the summit but Barclay briefed EU ministers and MEPs on the sidelines on the state of the cross-party talks as well as Britain's plans for European elections later this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp