Home World

China to respond to new US tariffs

Chinese hit out at the US by raising levies on American products worth 150 billion.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By IANS

BEIJING: China on Friday said it would respond in kind after the US has more than doubled the taxes on Chinese imports worth $200 billion from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, a move that worsens the damaging trade war between the two countries.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said that Beijing will have to take necessary countermeasures in response to the latest tariff hike.

"The US has raised the tariff on the $200 billion of China's exports to the US from 10 per cent to 25 per cent," the Ministry said in a statement.

"China deeply regrets that it will have to take necessary countermeasures. The 11th round of China-US high-level economic and trade consultations is underway.

"It is hoped that the US and the Chinese side will work together and work together to resolve existing problems through cooperation and consultation," the statement added.

A high-level Chinese delegation led by its top trade envoy and the country's Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington to hammer out a deal with their US counterparts to put an end to the trade war.

The two-day talks will end on Friday.

Meanwhile, a Xinhua report said that Chinese stock markets were little changed after the tariffs came into force, with the Hang Seng index trading up 0.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite 1.5 per cent higher.

The world's two largest economies had agreed to a 90-day truce in December last year after slapping tariffs on each other's goods.

US President Donald Trump temporarily extended the deadline late February citing "positive progress" in talks with Beijing. This meant that the US would not hike new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Also read: Trade deal with China still 'possible,' says Donald Trump

On Sunday however, Trump caught the Chinese off guard by announcing to hike levies which would go into force from Friday.

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a bruising trade war since July last year after Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent on an initial $50 billion of Chinese goods.

Trump followed it through with another 10 per cent on an additional $200 billion in products in September.

Chinese hit out at the US by raising levies on American products worth 150 billion.

It is the levies imposed in September last year by Trump which that been has been increased to 25 per cent from Friday.

This may scuttle the progress both sides have claimed to make in preventing the spat to worsen, a scenario that could impede the world's economic recovery.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion of Chinese good

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China US US-China relations US-China trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp