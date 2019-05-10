Home World

Google honours British boffin Lucy Wills who cured pregnant Indians of anaemia

Honoured by Google with a Doodle on her 131st birth anniversary, Wills died in April 1964.

Published: 10th May 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Screenshot of Google Doodle dedicated to Lucy Wills

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Google honoured English haematologist Lucy Wills on Friday whose research on anaemia in pregnant women in Mumbai (formerly Bombay) in 1928 led to the discovery of folic acid that helps prevent birth defects in babies.

She conducted seminal work in India in the late 1920s and early 1930s on macrocytic anaemia during pregnancy.

Her observations during the research on pregnant textile workers in Mumbai led to the discovery of a nutritional factor in yeast which both prevents and cures this disorder. Wills thoroughly researched the diet pattern of these women, went back to the laboratory and fed the same diet to rhesus monkey and rats. Surprisingly, she noticed that animals which ate food lower in vitamin B, suffered from anaemia, and most of them died during pregnancy. However, when she added yeast extracts to their diet, it not only prevented but also cured anaemia. This gave her the idea of feeding pregnant women a British breakfast of Marmite -- made from yeast extract -- and it worked. 

The extract, later identified as folic acid was named the "Wills Factor".

Macrocytic anaemia is characterised by enlarged red blood cells and is a life-threatening condition. Wills' discovery changed preventive prenatal care for women globally.

Folic acid is a form of folate -- a B-vitamin found naturally in dark green vegetables and citrus fruits.

Born near Birmingham, England, in 1888, "Wills attended three schools that benefited from a more progressive approach to education, the first being Cheltenham College for Young Ladies, a British boarding school training female students in science and mathematics", reports CNET.

In 1915, she enrolled at the London School of Medicine for Women and became a legally qualified medical practitioner in 1920, earning bachelor degrees in medicine and science.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all women of child-bearing age take 400 micrograms of folic acid daily.

For many years it was the "Wills Factor" until folic acid was named in 1941 when it was isolated from spinach.

Honoured by Google with a Doodle on her 131st birth anniversary, Wills died in April 1964.

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucy Wills Google doodle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp