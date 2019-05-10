Home World

Indian-American judge to fast-track ruling on Trump finances subpoena

Mehta, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014, gave all sides until May 13 to file any further comments.

Published: 10th May 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Amit Mehta, an Indian-American judge, will fast-track a decision on President Donald Trumps bid to quash a subpoena for financial records from his accounting firm, saying he will decide the full case after a hearing on May 14.

Mehta of the District Court for the District of Columbia, made his announcement on Thursday in a brief notice after receiving the first round of written arguments in the case, reports The Washington Post.

The lawsuit was brought April 22 by Trump and several of his businesses against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings and the President's accounting firm, Mazars USA.

"The sole question before the court - Is the House Oversight Committee's issuance of a subpoena to Mazars USA LLP for financial records of President Donald Trump and various associated entities a valid exercise of legislative power? - is fully briefed, and the court can discern no benefit from an additional round of legal arguments," Mehta said.

ALSO READ | US-China trade tensions 'threat to the global economy': IMF

Mehta, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014, gave all sides until May 13 to file any further comments.

Cummings's panel last month subpoenaed Mazars seeking documents to corroborate the testimony of the President's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who said at a congressional hearing that Trump intentionally misreported the value of his assets for personal gain.

The House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees are also investigating the President's finances and have delivered subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, Capitol One and other major banks.

Trump, his businesses, and three of his children -- Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric -- are suing to stop the subpoenas to the banks.

In using the House as well as his banks and Mazars, Trump's lawyers argued the President's past personal dealings were irrelevant to the legislative branch's fundamental duty of writing bills.

The House Ways and Means Committee has requested six years of the President's personal and business tax returns.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian-American US donald trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp