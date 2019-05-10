Home World

N Korea says it fired long-range missiles under 'command' of Kim Jong-un

The tests came five days after North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea from Wonsan.

Published: 10th May 2019 10:59 AM

North Korea, missile system

This Saturday, May 4, 2019, photo provided on Sunday, May 5, 2019, by the North Korean government shows tests of weapons systems. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PYONGYANG: North Korea on Friday said it conducted long-range missile drills from the western military units under the command of 'Senior leader', apparently referring to Kim Jong-un.

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported the long-range tests a day after the communist state launched projectiles which were presumed to be two short-range missiles into the East Sea.

"The Senior leader, the commanding officer, had complied with the thermal training plan of several long-range hitting means and issued an order to commence thermal hitting training," the state-controlled news agency said.

READ: North Korea says weapons drill was defensive, criticizes Seoul

"The leader presented important directional tasks to further strengthen and develop the ability of the Korean People's Army and Western Front Defence units to strike fire," it said.

"The leader, in accordance with the demands of the situation and the strategic intentions of the Party, will further strengthen the ability to carry out combat missions of the leading and western frontline defenders, and prepare for the martial mobilisation to cope with any injustice, " the agency added.

On Thursday, North Korea fired unidentified projectiles around 4:30 pm (local time) in the eastern direction from the Sino-ri area to the East Sea, which flew 420 kilometres and 270 km respectively, South Korean news agency Yonhap had reported.

The tests came five days after North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea from Wonsan.

Officials from the US -- including Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun -- and Japan are in South Korea to discuss ways to resume stalled denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang.

READ: What missile? US and Koreas play down weapons test

