Home World

Thai activist jailed for insulting monarchy freed in royal pardon

His lawyer said the sentence would have ended on June 19.

Published: 10th May 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn addresses the audience at the royal ploughing ceremony in Bangkok

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

BANGKOK: A Thai anti-junta activist who spent more than two years behind bars for insulting the country's monarchy by sharing an unflattering BBC article about the king walked free Friday on a royal pardon.

Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpatararaksa, 27, was greeted by hundreds of jubilant family and friends after leaving the Khon Kaen provincial prison.

"I'm not angry with anyone, I only love democracy and freedom," he said in a video broadcast on Facebook, adding he would continue with his activism.

The pardon comes days after King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned over the weekend in Thailand's first coronation in 69 years.

The country has some of the harshest royal insult -- known as lese-majeste -- laws in the world and each count carries a maximum prison term of 15 years.

The law, or article 112, makes scrutiny of the wealthy and powerful royal family all but impossible inside the kingdom -- including by the media who have to heavily self-censor.

Jatupat was found guilty after sharing a profile of King Maha Vajiralongkorn written by the BBC's Thai-language service in London.

The profile contained details of 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn's personal life that are well known inside the kingdom but rarely printed by the Thai press.

It was shared more than 2,000 times but Jatupat was the only person prosecuted.

Another pro-democracy activist who shared the article fled the country after facing similar charges.

Jatupat expressed gratitude to Vajiralongkorn for the pardon.

"It's the mercy of the king and I am grateful.

"The activist was the first to be detained after Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne following the death of his beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016.

Lese-majeste convictions shot up under the arch-royalist junta that seized power in a 2014 coup, but analysts say the trend has reversed under Vajiralongkorn.

Those charged with lese majeste in Thailand are almost always convicted, often behind closed doors.

Jatupat had originally been sentenced to five years but the sentence was halved after he pleaded guilty.

His lawyer said the sentence would have ended on June 19.

About 30,000 to 50,000 prisoners are expected to be released under royal pardons and many will have sentences reduced, according to the corrections department

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thailand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp