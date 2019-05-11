Home World

Indian-American doctor gets 9 years in jail for llegally dispensing painkillers

One of Dr Pawankumar Jain's patients died in 2009 of respiratory depression after taking methadone which he had prescribed.

Published: 11th May 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

WASHINGTON: A US court has sentenced an Indian-American doctor to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to illegally dispensing prescription painkillers and defrauding Medicare, the national healthcare programme, the media reported.

Pawankumar Jain, 66, was sentenced by the federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Thursday, the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

In 2016, Jain confessed to operating a "pain management" practice and improperly prescribing narcotics such as methadone, with the knowledge the prescriptions would be submitted to Medicare for payment.

His license to practice medicine was revoked by the New Mexico Medical Board in 2012.

One of Jain's patients, identified only as "M.E.B." in court records, died in 2009 of respiratory depression after taking methadone Jain had prescribed.

"Mary Elizabeth Buchanan was her name. She was patient No. 1," Desarae Buchanan-Payne, her daughter, said on Friday. "She had children, she had relatives that loved her. And doctor Jain took her from us."

Buchanan-Payne said her mother was debilitated after a 2004 car crash. Jain began prescribing pain medication in 2006.

Over the next three years, her mother was barely able to function because of the prescribed medication.

Buchanan-Payne said she was "pleasantly surprised" at the outcome of Thursday's sentencing hearing. "I'm glad the judge made an example of him."

At the hearing on Thursday, US Attorney John C. Anderson, said: "Doctors who betray our trust and put their own financial gain ahead of the well-being of their patients by prescribing narcotics without medical justification are directly fuelling our nation's opioid crisis."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRI doctor Indian american doctor medical fraud Indian disapora Pawankumar Jain painkiller

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp