Home World

Kovind, Modi greet nation on National Technology Day

The day holds a significant milestone in the history of country's technological innovations as India successfully tested nuclear bombs in Pokhran on May 11, 1998.

Published: 11th May 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pokhran nuclear test

Site of nuclear tests at Pokhran in May 1998. (Photo | Agencies)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exchanged greetings on the occasion of National Technology Day.

Kovind, in his tweet, said: "Greetings to our scientific community on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the Pokhran Tests of 1998. India is committed to using technology to accelerate the developmental process, and ensure a dignified existence for every citizen."

Modi tweeted: "Greetings on National Technology Day! We remember with immense pride the accomplishment of our scientists on this day in 1998. The hard work of our scientists has always ensured a stronger and safer India. May we continue leveraging the power of technology for national progress."

Modi added: "The patriotism and farsightedness of Atal Ji and his team have a major role to play in the success of tests of 1998. Atal Ji's unwavering faith in our scientists proved valuable during that crucial time. It also demonstrated the difference a strong political leadership makes."

The day holds a significant milestone in the history of country's technological innovations as India successfully tested nuclear bombs in Pokhran on May 11, 1998, and is commemorated every year by honouring the architects of such innovations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Technology Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp