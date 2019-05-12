Home World

12 Indians arrested for running illegal networking business in Nepal

Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.

Published: 12th May 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Twelve Indian nationals have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal networking business and duping several people in the Himalayan nation, according to media reports.

All the 12 accused, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from a hotel in Kathmandu on Friday while organising an orientation and training programme to run the illegal networking business for around 300 Nepalis, the Himalayan Times reported.

Networking business, under which money is sent to foreign countries without any legal channel, has been banned by Nepal Rastra Bank.

Metropolitan Crime Range said all the suspects have been taken into custody.

"They were asking the people participating in the orientation to invest USD 1,250 promising them attractive return, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Crime Range DSP Hobindra Bogati was quoted as saying.

He further said the arrested Indian nationals had opened an unregistered marketing company in Nepal named Shine Group International.

"The arrestees have already swindled many Nepalis in the name of the company," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal networking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp