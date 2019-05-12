Man jailed for life for killing Indian-origin wife in UK 

Home World

The forensic evidence suggests that the victim was alive and struggling to defend herself through much of that attack.

LONDON: A man in the UK has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing to death his Indian-origin wife following a row on the Christmas day last year.

Laurens Brand, 47, who was charged with murder, used two kitchen knives to repeatedly stab his 41-year-old wife Angela Mittal in 2018.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months' imprisonment at a sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Angela had suffered 59 stab wounds to her neck and chest and died at the scene at their home in Shinfield, Berkshire.

Sentencing Brand, Judge Heather Norton said: "You stabbed your wife in the bedroom of the family home.

Your attack on her was ferocious. You stabbed your wife no fewer than 59 times.

"At some point in the course of that attack, one knife broke. You left the room, you went to the kitchen, you fetched another knife and then returned".

The court heard that the forensic evidence suggests that the victim was alive and struggling to defend herself through much of that attack.

The judge noted that she would undoubtedly have suffered fear and pain.

"This was a brutal assault carried out by Laurens Brand on his wife, Angela Mittal, during which she suffered 59 separate injuries," said Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit.

"Brand subjected Angela to this vicious attack in her own home, a place where she should have felt safe and secure.

Instead of helping Angela, he tried to clean up before calling (emergency) 999.

When he did call, he didn't ask for an ambulance, he asked directly for the police already in the knowledge it was too late for Angela," he said.

The court heard how Brand had physically and emotionally abused his "formerly bubbly and outgoing wife".

The police expressed their sympathy with the victim's family during an "extremely difficult" time.

"I'd also like to commend them on the courage they have shown, especially today when having to explain what the loss of Angela means to them.

It is never an easy time to lose anyone, but in such violent circumstances, in her own home, it is unimaginable," said Roddy.

Her family, including father Bharat and mother Kamla Mittal, paid tribute to Angela, describing her as a popular young lady known for her "sweet and enduring wit".

They said in a statement: "Her life was tragically cut short due to a senseless crime.

"Angela truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures; chatting with friends, spending time and enriching the life of her family and always seeing the brighter side to life.

She had this beautiful talent to bring people together from all walks of life and touch them in a deep and positive way".

They said that Angela was known for her creativity, kindness and big heart and the friendships, generosity and enthusiasm she displayed throughout her life is an "inspiration".

"Angela will be missed beyond words, her love, warmth and beauty will remain alive in her family and friends hearts," the family statement said.

