Home World

Pakistan says China cooperating in girls' trafficking cases

According to the probe, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs of Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese nationals.

Published: 12th May 2019 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 14, 2019 photo, Mahek Liaqat weeps while she recounts her ordeal in an arranged marriage to a Chinese national, in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Poor Pakistani Christian girls are being lured into marriages with Chinese men, whom they are told are Christian and wealthy only to end up trapped in China, married to men who are neither Christian nor well-to-do, and some are unable to return home. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Chinese officials were cooperating with Pakistan after over 20 Chinese nationals and 15 of their local facilitators were arrested for their alleged involvement in arranging fake marriages of Pakistani women, removing their organs and forcing them into prostitution, an official said Saturday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested more than 20 Chinese and several Pakistanis in more than a week-long crackdown after several media reports showed that Chinese were marrying local women to take them to China for prostitution.

Some reports showed that women refusing to sexual exploitation were threatened to be killed for the sale of their organs.

The Foreign Office (FO) said that the government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue.

Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts.

It said that a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with "our law enforcement officials".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan missions in China were closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the issue.

The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has launched an investigation on the issue.

According to the probe, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs of Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese nationals.

"In light of the aforementioned statement, it is essential to avoid sensationalisation and report on sensitive matters only on the basis of established facts," the FO said.

It underlined that Pakistan and China are 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners'.

Friendship between the two countries enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries.

The FIA has made dozens of arrests of Chinese nationals in the Punjab province amid reports that hundreds of Pakistani women, many of them belonging to less privileged Christian families, have already been trafficked after being trapped into fake marriages.

The agency has the record of some 95 girls who have travelled to China after marrying Chinese nationals.

It said the Chinese gang would target poor families, mostly Christians, in different cities of Punjab.

The Chinese men paid cash and gold ornaments to the Pakistani facilitators for marriage with Pakistani girls.

Hundreds of Chinese have come to live in Pakistan in connection with various development work undertaken by the Chinese companies under the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan China Federal Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp