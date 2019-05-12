Home World

Saudi forces kill eight 'terrorist suspects' in shootout in mostly Shiite town

The statement described the group as a terrorist cell and accused them of planning to attack vital installations and security targets.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi security forces

Saudi security forces (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's security forces killed eight alleged terrorists in a shootout in the predominantly Shiite eastern region of Qatif, a government statement issued late Saturday said.

The Interior Ministry said security forces launched a raid against a suspected militant hideout on the island of Tarot off the coast of the kingdom's Eastern Province, a restive region on the Persian Gulf where most of the country's oil reserves are located.

The statement described the group as a "terrorist cell" and accused them of planning to attack vital installations and security targets.

The Interior Ministry said security forces only opened fire after they were shot at. It did not identify the militants and said an investigation was ongoing.

Videos posted on social media by residents of Tarot showed black smoke rising from residential buildings and the sound of heavy gunfire on Saturday.

Saudi security forces frequently target and clash with Shiite gunmen in the region of Qatif, which saw large protests by minority Shiites in 2011 demanding greater rights and equal treatment from the kingdom's Sunni Muslim rulers.

The kingdom has since targeted many of those protest leaders, including its most iconic figure, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, who was accused of national security crimes and executed in early 2016. The Shiite cleric's execution sparked protests by Shiites in Iraq, Pakistan and Iran, and led to the ransacking of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran, which has remained shuttered ever since.

Tensions have likely spiked in recent weeks after Saudi Arabia beheaded 37 men, most of them Shiites, in a mass execution on April 23.

The U.N.'s human rights chief called the mass execution, which included three sentenced as minors, "shocking" and "abhorrent."

The rights group Amnesty International said 11 of the men were convicted of terrorism-related crimes after a "grossly unfair trial." At least 14 others executed were convicted of violent offences related to their participation in anti-government demonstrations in Shiite-populated areas of Saudi Arabia between 2011 and 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Saudi Arabia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp