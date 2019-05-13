Home World

At least three dead as blasts rock eastern Afghan city 

Violence in Afghanistan has continued apace even during the holy month of Ramadan, and despite government calls for a ceasefire.

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By PTI

JALALABAD:  At least three people were killed and another 20 wounded in a series of blasts in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Monday, an official said.

Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said three blasts rocked the city centre and had taken place near an armoured police vehicle.

"The nature of explosions is not clear, but it could be IEDs," Khogyani said, using the acronym for improvised explosive devices.

So far we can confirm three people have been killed and 20 wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area around Jalalabad is home to fighters from both the Taliban and the Islamic State group's Afghan affiliate.

On March 6, at least 16 people were killed in a suicide attack on a construction company in Jalalabad, which is near the Pakistan border.

