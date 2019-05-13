Home World

Pakistan Parliament gives nod to Bill seeking more tribal representation

Addressing the House, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his appreciation over the consensus among all parties on the bill.

Published: 13th May 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistans_Prime_Minister_Imran_Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a bill, which formalised an increase in the number of seats for tribal areas in the National Assembly and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the National Assembly by independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar on Thursday, was passed with 278 votes in the 342-member House.

With the passage of the bill, districts from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will have nine seats in the National Assembly, while their representation in the KP Assembly province will stand at 26.

Earlier, representations from tribal districts were six in the National Assembly and 16 in the KP Assembly following the merger of FATA into KP province in 2018, which ended the semi-autonomous status of seven tribal districts along the Afghan border.

The bill also seeks four reserved seats for women and one for minorities. Addressing the House, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his appreciation over the consensus among all parties on the bill.

He said the bill ended "sense of deprivation" among tribals. "This sense of deprivation is dangerous as it can be exploited by Pakistan's enemies and it is being exploited," he said.

The bill now need to be passed by the Senate of Pakistan and endorsed by the President before it becomes a law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Bill 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp