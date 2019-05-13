Home World

'Will support Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts': China slams Gwadar terror attack

Three gunmen stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, killing five hotel workers and one Navy official

Published: 13th May 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

In this July 30, 2017 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on August 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China has said it is planning a small scale military operation to expel India troops from the disputed area of Doklam in the border between India, China and Bhutan after a weeks-long standoff. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese army (File | AP)

By IANS

BEIJING: China on Monday strongly condemned the terror attack at a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city Gwadar, which is being developed by the Chinese.

Three gunmen stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, killing five hotel workers and one Navy official. They were later shot dead by the security forces.

The hotel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province is popular among the Chinese developing the port city under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"China strongly condemns the terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to Pakistan personnel who sacrificed their lives and our sympathy to the family of the victims," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, adding that there were no Chinese casualties.

"The Pakistani security forces took swift measures to take on the terrorist forces and protect the regional security and stability. China appreciates their efforts and will continue to support Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts and we believe the Pakistani government and security forces have the ability to maintain national security and stability.

"We noticed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemnation of the attack. He called it an attempt to sabotage the economic projects in Pakistan. He also said that Pakistan should not allow this agenda to succeed. We consistently support Pakistan's development and will continue to offer our support for the country's development," Geng added.

The CPEC is the artery of China's Belt and Road connectivity project. It links China's Kashgar in troubled Xinjiang with Gwadar port in restive Balochistan.

The multi-billion dollar project has run into controversies because of route and financial implications. The locals in Balochistan say the project has displaced many people and has little to offer them.

Chinese nationals working on the project have often been targeted, a scenario that worries Beijing. Besides, India also opposes the CPEC as it passes through the disputed part of Kashmir held by Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan terror attack Pak attack Gwadar Pearl Continental Hotel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp