'Will support Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts': China slams Gwadar terror attack

By IANS

BEIJING: China on Monday strongly condemned the terror attack at a five-star hotel in Pakistan's port city Gwadar, which is being developed by the Chinese.

Three gunmen stormed the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, killing five hotel workers and one Navy official. They were later shot dead by the security forces.

The hotel in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province is popular among the Chinese developing the port city under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"China strongly condemns the terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to Pakistan personnel who sacrificed their lives and our sympathy to the family of the victims," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, adding that there were no Chinese casualties.

"The Pakistani security forces took swift measures to take on the terrorist forces and protect the regional security and stability. China appreciates their efforts and will continue to support Pakistan in counterterrorism efforts and we believe the Pakistani government and security forces have the ability to maintain national security and stability.

"We noticed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemnation of the attack. He called it an attempt to sabotage the economic projects in Pakistan. He also said that Pakistan should not allow this agenda to succeed. We consistently support Pakistan's development and will continue to offer our support for the country's development," Geng added.

The CPEC is the artery of China's Belt and Road connectivity project. It links China's Kashgar in troubled Xinjiang with Gwadar port in restive Balochistan.

The multi-billion dollar project has run into controversies because of route and financial implications. The locals in Balochistan say the project has displaced many people and has little to offer them.

Chinese nationals working on the project have often been targeted, a scenario that worries Beijing. Besides, India also opposes the CPEC as it passes through the disputed part of Kashmir held by Pakistan.