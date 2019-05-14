Home World

Car racer Lewis Hamilton's team flies F1 car to terminally ill boy's home in UK

Harry Shaw, from Surrey, sent Hamilton, a five-time Formula One World Champion, a good luck message on Instagram from his hospital bed.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Shaw. (Photo | Instagram/@Harryspledge5)

By PTI

LONDON: In a touching gesture, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have surprised a five-year-old boy in the UK with a rare form of terminal bone cancer by sending a Formula One car to his home for him to experience the vroom.

Harry Shaw, from Surrey, sent Hamilton, a five-time Formula One World Champion, a good luck message on Instagram from his hospital bed.

Harry, who has Ewing's sarcoma, said in his video message: "Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck wining the race in Spain and thank you for the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye." The boy has since moved back to his home for his final days, the BBC reported. 

Mercedes arranged for one of its cars to be flown to Harry's home (Photo | Twitter/@Harryspledge5)

Hamilton described Harry as his "spirit angel" as he dedicated his victory at the Spanish Grand Prix to him on Sunday.

"Harry, you don't know how much this message means to me buddy. Thank you so much, you are my inspiration today Harry," Hamilton tweeted.

"I will try to make you proud. You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are and ask everyone to send their best wishes and prayers to you during this hard time. Sending you love Harry. God bless you. Your friend, Lewis".

Hamilton described Harry as his 'spirit angel' (Photo | Twitter/@Harryspledge5)

Mercedes later arranged for one of its cars to be flown to Harry's home, where he is also expected to be presented with Hamilton's winning trophy from the Barcelona race, the report said.

In April, Harry's parents were told he had just one week left to live. Harry's father, James Shaw, said: "I don't know Lewis, but I think what we've seen is what a genuine, decent, lovely person he is.

"That was a heartfelt message he did and he won that Grand Prix for Harry and that means a lot." Charlotte Shaw, Harry's mother, said: "It's brought smiles into his life at a time when there's a limited amount of fun to be had, to be perfectly honest." She said gifts including signed photographs and a Mercedes cap first brought smiles, adding: "It just went from there, really.

"It's just got bigger and bigger and better and better and the smiles have got broader and broader." It's so special to see Harry enjoying himself.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp