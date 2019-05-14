Home World

'Sex for six days, six times': Jack Ma's tip for improved life to Alibaba staffers

The 54-year-old Ma was speaking at his company's mass wedding which takes place every year on 'Ali Day' on May 10 at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou.

Published: 14th May 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

jack ma, alibaba

Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

BEIJING: After advocating people to follow the spirit of "996" (9 am to 9 pm, six days a week at workplace), Alibaba founder Jack Ma now has given another advice for an improved life: Follow the spirit of "669" (sex for six days, six times, with duration being the key).

According to a report in Daily Mail, China's richest man gave this advice to the employees during Alibaba staff's group wedding in the country.

"At work, we emphasize the spirit of '996'. In life, we should follow '669,'" Ma said.

The 54-year-old Ma was speaking at his company's mass wedding which takes place every year on 'Ali Day' on May 10 at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou.

The "996" work philosophy was criticised by the tech industry.

The "669" philosophy has also created a social media storm, with many net users calling it lewd.

"Who on earth would have the energy to do 669 at home after 996 during work?" quipped one user.

The "669" quote was posted on Alibaba's official page on Weibo with a winking emoji.

"Making a lewd joke in public and notoriously promoting it - are you being responsible to minors? Thumbs down this time," read another comment.

