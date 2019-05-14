Home World

Trump says will meet Putin, Xi at G20 summit in Japan

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Trump also said he expected to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Published: 14th May 2019 01:04 AM

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to meet with the presidents of Russia and China next month at the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

As the trade conflict with China escalates, Trump said of the expected encounter with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, "We'll be meeting at the G20 in Japan. And that will be I think probably very fruitful meeting."

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Trump also said he expected to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin, though the Kremlin responded immediately saying there was no agreement on a meeting.

Trump G20 summit Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

