23 persons arrested in China for trafficking Vietnamese women

By ANI

BEIJING: Chinese police busted a cross-border human trafficking ring and arrested 23 people from the provinces of Yunan and Henan suspected of trafficking Vietnamese women to China. Eleven Vietnamese women were also rescued during the operation, as per Xinhua.

Investigations were launched after police came across a woman at a railway station, who bought a ticket with somebody else's identity in February last year. The man accompanying her tried to stop the police from talking to her, raising suspicions.

Upon probing, the authorities found out that the man, identified as Ren only, hailed from Anhui Province, and the woman was Vietnamese. He allegedly bought her from two men in Yunnan, according to the authorities.

Further probes led to a cross-border human trafficking gang, which abducted and trafficked women from Vietnam to China. Further investigation is underway.