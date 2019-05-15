Home World

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, no casualties

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake occurred at 2:34 am (local time) and occurred at a depth of 30 km.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:46 PM

Amami Oshima Island.

By ANI

AMAMI OSHIMA: An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale rattled the north-east coast of Japan's Amami Oshima Island on Wednesday.

The JMA said that no tsunami warning was issued. There were no immediate reports of damage to property or casualties as a result of the quake, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Japan is prone to frequent earthquakes and lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In 2011, Japan was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggering powerful tsunami waves that caused rampant damage to properties, affecting operations massively in industries and leading to heavy casualties.

It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the history of the country. Over 15,000 people had lost their lives, while thousands of others were either injured or reported missing.

