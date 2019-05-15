Home World

Nepal mountaineer climbs Mt.Everest for 23rd time

According to base camp officials, Kami Rita started his summit from Camp IV on Tuesday night and reached the summit point on Wednesday morning.

Published: 15th May 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kami Rita Sherpa. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

KATHMANDU: A Nepalese Sherpa climber on Wednesday reached atop Mount Everest for the 23rd time, becoming the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most summits on the world's highest mountain.

According to Mingma Sherpa, Company Chairman at Seven Summit Treks, Kami Rita Sherpa, 49, from Thame village of Solukhumbu district successfully reached the top of Everest at around 7.50 a.m., breaking his own record for most summits on the roof of the world, reports The Himalayan Times.

On May 16, 2018, Kami Rita made history by summiting Everest for the 22nd time.

According to base camp officials, Kami Rita started his summit from Camp IV on Tuesday night and reached the summit point on Wednesday morning.

Kami Rita has already climbed most of the peaks above 8,000 metres including K2, Cho-Oyu, Lhoste and Annapurna among others.

"The climbers have now been descending to the lower camps safely," Mingma Sherpa told The Himalayan Times.

Kami Rita made his first ascent of the giant peak in 1994 when he was 24 years old. One of his 23 climbs was made from the Chinese side in 2016. He plans to reach the summit at least 25 times.

"I have a goal to climb Everest for 25th time - or maybe more than that," he told Efe news in April before leaving for his expedition.

The 2019 Everest climbing season officially began on Tuesday with eight Nepali climbing guides making it to the peak. These highly-skilled mountaineers prepare the route to the top of the 8,848m mountain for other climbers.

This season, nearly 1,000 people, including 378 paying climbers, will attempt the summit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mountaineering Mount Everest Nepal Climber Kami Rita Sherpa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp