Security forces defuse 20 landmines in Afghanistan

Authorities say that Taliban insurgents usually use landmines and IEDs to target security forces.

Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan. | AP

By IANS

KABUL: Security forces in Afghanistan have unearthed and defused 20 landmines in Kandahar province, officials said on Wednesday.

The landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were planted by militants in Shah Wali Kot district's Charchenar village where engineering teams of provincial police discovered them, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

Authorities say that Taliban insurgents usually use landmines and IEDs to target security forces.

Meanwhile, seven Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes conducted in Afghanistan's Zabul and Ghazni provinces, the Khaama Press reported citing military sources.

Three Taliban militants were killed in Ghazni airstrikes while another four died in Zabul's air raids.

Taliban security Afghanistan Landmine Ghazni airstrikes

