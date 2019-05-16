20 injured in explosion at bank in Pakistan

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a bank in Pakistan Punjab province's Sadiqabad city on Thursday, officials said.

The explosion took place when around two dozen people, including staff and customers, were inside the private bank located at the KLP road of Rahim Yar Khan district.

The bank building was completely destroyed in the explosion. The nature of the blast was not known yet, Geo News reported.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. Five of them were reportedly in critical condition.

The police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.