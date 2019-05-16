Home World

20 injured in explosion at bank in Pakistan

The explosion took place when around two dozen people, including staff and customers, were inside the private bank located at the KLP road of Rahim Yar Khan district.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Explosion

For representational purposes

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were injured in an explosion at a bank in Pakistan Punjab province's Sadiqabad city on Thursday, officials said.

The bank building was completely destroyed in the explosion. The nature of the blast was not known yet, Geo News reported.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. Five of them were reportedly in critical condition.

The police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

TAGS
Pakistan Explosion Bank explosion

Comments

