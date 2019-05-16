Home World

Malaysia arrests suspected militants 'planning' to attack non-Muslim places of worship

Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim-majority countries, are on high alert amid fears that followers of the jihadists are plotting attacks after the group's defeat in the Middle East.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Three militants inspired by the Islamic State group have been arrested in Malaysia, accused of planning attacks on non-Muslim places of worship in the country and neighbouring Indonesia, police said Thursday.

The suspects are thought to have links to a wider IS-inspired cell, some of whose members were detained last week in Malaysia.

Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim-majority countries, are on high alert amid fears that followers of the jihadists are plotting attacks after the group's defeat in the Middle East.

An Indonesian, Nuruddin Alele, was detained Tuesday outside Kuala Lumpur following a tip-off, Malaysian national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said.

The 34-year-old man had been exposed to IS idealogy while serving a five-year jail term in Indonesia.

He was involved in a plot to kill high-profile individuals and attack Christian, Hindu and Buddhist places of worship and entertainment outlets around Kuala Lumpur, the police chief added.

Authorities announced Monday they had foiled that plot after making the first series of arrests, and seizing explosives.

They have not identified the high-profile individuals targeted. The planned attacks were aimed at avenging the death of a Muslim firefighter in riots at an Indian temple last year.

The two other suspects -- Muhammad Syazani Mahzan and Muhamad Nuurul Amin Azizan from Malaysia -- were arrested Tuesday in the northern Malaysian state of Kedah, police said.

"These two suspects had undergone bomb-making training in (the Indonesian city of) Yogyakarta in 2018 which was conducted by the terror group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah," said the police chief.

"The two suspects had been seen surveying several churches in Yogyakarta to launch attacks." Jemaah Anshurat Daulah (JAD) is an Indonesian extremist group that has pledged allegiance to IS and was blamed for suicide bombings at churches last year in the city of Surabaya that killed a dozen people.

Muhammad Syazani is also suspected of planning attacks on religious minorities' places of worship in Malaysia.

Sixty per cent of Malaysia's population is Muslim but the country is also home to substantial religious and ethnic minorities.

Indonesia has seen a surge of IS-inspired plots and assaults in recent years, although Malaysia has not had any notable terror attacks.

Creeping Islamic conservatism and the influence of hardliners have been blamed for eroding a traditionally moderate form of Islam in both countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia Indonesia ISIS Islamic State Muslims Terrorists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp