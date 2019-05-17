Home World

Sikh man gives discounts to Muslims to promote peace in Pakistan

Naranj Singh said he considered it an act of charity and is performing the special gesture to promote peace and amity among Muslims and the minority Sikh community.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Sikh trader in a tribal district of northwest Pakistan is giving discounts to Muslim worshippers in the holy month of Ramzan as a special gesture to promote peace and brotherhood in the restive region.

Naranj Singh opened a shop in tehsil Jamrud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where essential items are sold at prices less than the rates fixed by the government's Price Control Committee.

The edible items are sold at prices less than Rs 10 to Rs 30 as that of the original rates.

Singh said he considered it "an act of charity" and is performing the special gesture to promote peace and amity among Muslims and the minority Sikh community.

Most of the Sikhs residing in Peshawar are those whose families previously resided in different parts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) but shifted to Peshawar and started a business.

Renowned Sikh religious leader and rights activist Charnjit Singh was gunned down in Scheme Chowk area in the outskirts of the city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in May last year.

