Home World

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong says 'fake news' law not against free speech

The laws have sparked outrage from rights groups, who fear they could be used to stifle online discussion, tech companies with major bases in the financial hub, and some journalists' organisations.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore's prime minister Friday rejected allegations the city-state's new law to combat "fake news" is aimed at stifling free speech, following criticism from rights groups and tech giants.

The legislation, approved by parliament last week, gives government ministers powers to order social media sites such as Facebook to put warnings next to posts authorities deem to be false, and in extreme cases get them taken down.

If an action is judged to be malicious and damaging to Singapore's interests, companies could be hit with fines of up to Sg$1 million ($730,000), while individuals face up to 10 years in jail.

The laws have sparked outrage from rights groups, who fear they could be used to stifle online discussion, tech companies with major bases in the financial hub, and some journalists' organisations.

ALSO READ: Singapore outlaws fake news, allows government to block, remove it

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong defended the measures.

"I don't see our legislation as being in any way restrictive of free speech," he said at a news conference with visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I see this as a practical arrangement which will help us to tackle the problem (of fake news)... It is a step in the right direction," Lee added.

Authorities in the tightly-controlled country -- long criticised for restricting civil liberties -- insist the measures are necessary to stop the circulation of falsehoods which could sow divisions in society and erode trust in institutions.

Ardern was among world leaders who joined tech firms this week in Paris to launch the "Christchurch Call", which involves voluntary commitments to stamp out violent extremist content online.

It is named after the city where a gunman killed 51 people at two New Zealand mosques two months ago while broadcasting his rampage live on Facebook via a head-mounted camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Lee Hsien Loong Fake news law Fake news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp