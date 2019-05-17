Home World

UK eatery accidentally serves diner $5000 wine

The restaurant later tweeted that the customer "accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau Le Pin Pomerol, 2001" and said it hoped they enjoyed their evening.

Published: 17th May 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Expensive Red Wine

Left, $5800 Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, 2001. Right, $335 2001 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande. (Photo | @HawksmoorMCR/Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: A restaurant in the UK accidentally served a diner a wine bottle which was worth a whopping $5,800, a media report said.

The customer at the Manchester, England, branch of steak chain Hawksmoor, ordered a 2001 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, which is listed at 260 pounds ($335), a PR company representing the restaurant told CNN on Thursday.

"It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake," Irena Pogarcic of Kitchen Communications said. "A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage."

"The wine went out and was served to the customer. The customer didn't know and it was only afterwards that one of the managers picked up what had happened."

The restaurant later tweeted that the customer "accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau Le Pin, Pomerol, 2001" and said it hoped they enjoyed their evening.

"To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes and we love you anyway," Hawksmoor added.

The restaurant also tweeted a photo of the two wines side by side, saying: "They look pretty similar OK?!"

The 2001 Chateau Le Pin features in the "rarities" section of Hawksmoor's menu and is the most expensive item on the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Expensive Wine UK Bakery Chateau Le Pin Pomerol 2001

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp