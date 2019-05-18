At least four civilians killed, 14 injured in Afghanistan bomb attack

By UNI

HERAT: At least four Afghan civilians were killed and 14 people, including a district chief, were wounded in a bomb attack in Obe district of western Herat province on Saturday, a local official confirmed.

"The incident occurred near the Obe district administrative office after a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded when the vehicle of district chief was passing by the area in the morning," provincial government spokesman Jilani Farhad told Xinhua.

The wounded were shifted to a district hospital where several injured were still in critical condition, he said, adding the explosion damaged the nearby district chief vehicle and a civilian vehicle, and it caused casualties on the people in the car.

No group has claimed the incident so far but local officials blamed Taliban militants for the incident.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since early April when the militant group launched its annual rebel offensive in different places of the country, which had claimed hundreds of lives including militants, security personnel and civilians.

Besides warning people not to support the government, the Taliban has urged civilians to stay away from official gatherings, military convoys and centers which are regarded as the targets by militants.