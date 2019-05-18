Home World

Report shocks, angers some of Ohio State University team doctor's 177 victims

No one has publicly defended Richard Strauss, though family members have said they were shocked by the allegations.

This 1992 image made from video provided by WBNS-TV, shows Dr. Richard Strauss.

This 1992 image made from video provided by WBNS-TV, shows Dr. Richard Strauss. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLUMBUS: Victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor are reacting with shock, grief and anger at investigative findings that validated a heinous pattern of sexual abuse that many of them say they experienced as young men and then worked to forget for decades.

Their reactions follow the university's release of a report Friday that found Dr. Richard Strauss groped, ogled or otherwise sexually mistreated at least 177 male students from at least 16 sports.

Former nursing student, Brian Garrett, said he worked for a short time at an off-campus clinic Strauss opened after he was ousted at Ohio State in the late 1990s. But Garrett quit after witnessing abuse by Strauss and then experiencing it himself.

The investigation, he said, left him angrier than before.

"We knew that it was systemic and it had been reported," Garrett said Friday. "It's even more widespread than we knew."

Garrett thinks the abuse carried out by Strauss across more than a dozen sports and at numerous locations even surpasses that of Larry Nassar, of Michigan State University, who was accused of molesting at least 250 women and girls and is serving what amounts to a life sentence

"We did not get to put him on trial. The police did not get to investigate. That's why it's worse than the MSU case," Garrett said. "He took the easy way out."

Strauss killed himself in 2005 nearly a decade after he was allowed to retire with honors. He was 67.

No one has publicly defended Strauss, though family members have said they were shocked by the allegations.

Ohio State President Michael Drake said there was a "consistent institutional failure" at the school, the nation's third-largest university. He apologized and commended victims for their courage.

Investigators found that Strauss' abuse went on from 1979 to 1997 and took place at various locations across campus, including examining rooms, locker rooms, showers and saunas, according to investigators. Strauss, among other things, contrived to get young men to strip naked and groped them sexually.

The report concluded that scores of Ohio State personnel knew of complaints and concerns about Strauss' conduct as early as 1979 but failed for years to investigate or take meaningful action.

