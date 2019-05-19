Home World

Amid standoff with Iran, US says airlines flying over Gulf risk communication failure

The warning comes even as Washington has increased its military presence in the Gulf after Tehran hardened its stance over US sanctions.

Published: 19th May 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

Amid rising tension in West Asia in the backdrop of worsening US-Iran stand-off, the Federal Aviation Administration has warned that airlines flying over the Gulf region face risk due to “heightened military activities”. 

According to the US aviation regulator, aircraft flying in the area could encounter “inadvertent GPS interference and communications jamming, which could occur with little to no warning”. They also run the risk of being “misidentified”, it added.

The US recently ordered an evacuation of its non-essential diplomatic staff in Iraq, fearing attack on US personnel and assets. 

Bahrain has also ordered its citizens out of Iraq and Iran.

The Gulf region is crucial to global air travel and is a major gateway for East-West travel. Dubai International Airport is the world’s busiest for international travel, while long-haul carriers Etihad and Qatar Airways also operate in the region. 
 

