Seventeen injured in blast at tourist bus near Egypt's Giza Pyramids

Pictures posted on social media showed a bus with some of its windows blown out or shattered, and debris in the road next to a low wall with a hole in it.

Officials inspect a bus that was damaged by a bomb in Cairo

Officials inspect a bus that was damaged by a bomb in Cairo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CAIRO: An explosion struck a tourist bus on Sunday near Egypt's famed pyramids, injuring 17 people including foreigners, security and medical sources said. South Africans and Egyptians were among those injured when an explosive device went off, hitting the bus in Giza, according to the sources.

No deaths were reported. Images circulating online showed some of the bus' windows shattered. Sunday's incident comes after three Vietnamese holiday makers and their Egyptian guide were killed when a roadside bomb hit their bus as it travelled near the pyramids outside Cairo in December. Egypt's tourism sector has suffered for years due to a series of deadly attacks targeting holiday makers following the turmoil of the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.

Authorities have gone to great lengths to lure tourists back, touting a series of archaeological finds and a new museum next to the pyramids, as well as enhanced security at airports and around ancient sites. The industry has slowly picked up, with tourist arrivals reaching 8.3 million in 2017, compared with 5.3 million the previous year, official statistics showed.

But that figure was still far short of the record influx of 2010 when more than 14 million visitors flocked to see the country's sites.

